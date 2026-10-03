Copilot stabs Captain Smit Machchhar on flydubai FZ1073, passengers subdue
World
Things got intense on flydubai flight FZ1073 when the copilot stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar during the flight.
Despite his injuries, the captain managed to open the cockpit door, and quick-thinking passengers jumped in to help subdue the copilot.
Off-duty flydubai pilots land in Tabuk
Luckily, two off-duty flydubai pilots were on board as on-duty flydubai crew traveling on the flight.
After things settled down, they stepped up and safely landed the plane in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.