Cornell hires Sally Yates to review 2024 rape allegation handling
Cornell University has brought in former US deputy attorney general Sally Yates to independently review how it handled a 2024 rape allegation.
This move comes after a recent lawsuit from a former student, Jane Doe, who says she was drugged and gang-raped at the Chi Phi fraternity and claims the university didn't do enough, with no criminal charges filed against those accused.
Sally Yates to review harassment policies
Yates will take a close look at Cornell's policies for handling sexual harassment and assault.
While the university says its campus police investigated and some students were suspended or expelled, students protested Cornell's response.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed state Attorney General Letitia James to lead a criminal investigation, so this review could push Cornell to make real changes going forward.