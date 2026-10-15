Cornell: Nearly half found responsible for sexual assault not expelled/suspended

At Cornell, almost half the students found responsible for sexual assault from 2020 to 2024 were not expelled or suspended.

Out of 16 students where students were held accountable, just two led to expulsion and six to suspension, while seven received alternative punishments, including written reprimands, disciplinary probation, directed study and no-contact orders, and one final case is pending appeal.

This pattern, seen across 51 formal complaints, has raised big questions about how seriously the university handles these cases.