Cornell: Nearly half found responsible for sexual assault not expelled/suspended
At Cornell, almost half the students found responsible for sexual assault from 2020 to 2024 were not expelled or suspended.
Out of 16 students where students were held accountable, just two led to expulsion and six to suspension, while seven received alternative punishments, including written reprimands, disciplinary probation, directed study and no-contact orders, and one final case is pending appeal.
This pattern, seen across 51 formal complaints, has raised big questions about how seriously the university handles these cases.
Former student sues Cornell alleging drugging
Things came to a head after a former student sued Cornell in September 2026, saying she was drugged and assaulted by fraternity members in 2024.
The university responded with some expulsions, a temporary ban on fraternity parties, and public apologies from President Michael I. Kotlikoff for not doing enough.