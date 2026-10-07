Cornell University taps Sally Yates to lead sexual misconduct review

The review comes after student protests and a lawsuit from Jane Doe, whose report led to the fraternity's closure and several expulsions, but no criminal charges yet.

With national attention on the case, Yates will also look at how Cornell oversees fraternities and other student groups, aiming for more transparency and accountability.

Trustee Chair Anne Meinig Smalling said it's time for Cornell to be willing to examine itself with the same rigor we expect of others.