Cornell University taps Sally Yates to lead sexual misconduct review
Cornell University has tapped former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates to lead an independent review of how it deals with sexual misconduct.
This move follows major backlash after a 2024 gang rape allegation at the Chi Phi fraternity, sparking questions about the university's investigation process and campus police response.
Cornell review follows protests and lawsuit
The review comes after student protests and a lawsuit from Jane Doe, whose report led to the fraternity's closure and several expulsions, but no criminal charges yet.
With national attention on the case, Yates will also look at how Cornell oversees fraternities and other student groups, aiming for more transparency and accountability.
Trustee Chair Anne Meinig Smalling said it's time for Cornell to be willing to examine itself with the same rigor we expect of others.