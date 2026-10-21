Cornell's Michael Kotlikoff faces faculty no-confidence over Chi Phi assaults
Cornell University's president, Michael Kotlikoff, is in hot water after reportedly not acting on sexual assault allegations against seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity.
A former student, Jane Doe, says she was assaulted by seven fraternity members in October 2024.
Kotlikoff's lack of response has sparked major backlash from faculty, with some faculty members having called for a no-confidence vote.
Cornell suspends fraternity events through 2026-27
After acknowledging the situation, Kotlikoff and Cornell have suspended fraternity parties and other social events until the end of the 2026-2027 academic year.
For context, Kotlikoff has been president since March 2025 and received $1,298,688 in reported compensation, plus $107,012 under "other."
The university community is watching closely to see what happens next.