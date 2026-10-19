Corruption scandals and abstention dominate Brazil's October 25 presidential runoff
Brazil's presidential runoff on October 25 is heating up, but not for the reasons you'd hope.
Both President Lula da Silva and Flavio Bolsonaro are tangled in corruption scandals: Lula spent 19 months in prison over corruption and money laundering charges that were later annulled, while Bolsonaro is under investigation for corruption, money laundering, and tax evasion.
The first round saw more than 33 million people did not vote, showing just how fed up many Brazilians are with politics right now.
Scandals reach Brazil's Supreme Court
Corruption has left a mark on these elections, with new scandals even touching the Supreme Court and reminding people of past controversies like Operation Car Wash.
Despite voting being required by law, over one in five voters stayed home, the highest rate since 1998.
Voter disillusionment caused by repeated scandals can leave voters less willing to choose between competing political camps, while Bolsonaro is under investigation for corruption, money laundering and tax evasion.
Voters are disillusioned.