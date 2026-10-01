Couple charged with murdering Jonathan McKinsey near Dublin California park
World
A couple, Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, have been charged with murdering Jonathan McKinsey near a Dublin, California park.
Court documents say the couple had a strained relationship for years before the killing.
The charges include murder, personal use of a firearm causing death, and lying in wait, a special circumstance.
McKinsey accused in-laws of transgender-related abuse
Court records show McKinsey had accused his in-laws of abuse related to his transgender identity, including a violent incident after his surgery.
While McKinsey himself faced child cruelty allegations (which he denied), police found a gun on Chen during the arrest.
The case highlights years of family conflict ending in tragedy.