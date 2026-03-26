COVID-19 strain that has undergone 70-75 mutations spreading in US 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 BA.3.2, in the United States . The strain was first identified in South Africa in November 2024 and has since spread to 23 countries. Scientists warn that this variant has the ability to evade all immune defenses, rendering current vaccines ineffective against it. BA.3.2 has approximately 70-75 substitutions.

Spread and tracking Variant detected in 6 travelers who visited US The CDC has been monitoring the BA.3.2 variant through its Traveller-Based Genomic Surveillance program. As of mid-March, the strain was found in six travelers who visited the US and over two dozen patients across 29 states and Puerto Rico. The first case in the US was confirmed in June 2025 from a traveler returning from the Netherlands.

Wastewater monitoring BA.3.2 variant found in wastewater samples The BA.3.2 variant has also been detected in 260 wastewater sites across the US. However, CDC data shows that only about half a percent of recent virus sequences have had this strain present. While BA.3.2 mutations in the spike protein have the potential to reduce protection from a previous infection or vaccination, experts believe current vaccines are still important to prevent severe disease caused by this new variant.

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