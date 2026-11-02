Craig Silvey pleaded guilty, jailed 7 months for child exploitation
World
Craig Silvey, the well-known author of Jasper Jones, has been sentenced to seven months in jail after pleading guilty to child exploitation charges.
Police found explicit images involving children and adults on his devices during a raid at his Fremantle home.
Investigators also uncovered an online conversation revealing Silvey's troubling online behavior.
Craig Silvey's books pulled nationwide
During sentencing, Judge Hayley Cormann called Silvey's actions "destructive,".
The fallout has been swift: most of his books have been pulled from reading lists nationwide, publishers stopped promoting his work, and his once-celebrated career has come to an abrupt end.