Crowds burn Trump poster in Tehran after Republican midterm losses
World
After the US midterm elections on November 4, which saw Republicans lose big, crowds gathered in Tehran's Enghelab Square to burn a giant poster of President Trump, Vice President Vance, Special Envoy Witkoff, and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.
The protests were fueled by anger over Trump's war with Iran, a conflict Mr. Trump admitted was "a key factor in the electoral defeat."
Protesters demand payback for February attacks
Protesters waved flags reading "We will kill Trump," demanding payback for the February attacks by Trump and Netanyahu that protesters said targeted Iran's supreme leader, Khamenei.
With Democrats now taking over Congress, Iranian officials called the election results a "political defeat" for Trump.