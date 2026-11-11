Crude oil tanker struck in Persian Gulf, 4 crew injured
A crude oil tanker sailing through the Persian Gulf was hit by a projectile on Tuesday, leaving four crew members injured, including one Indian who received minor injuries and was safely taken ashore for further medical examination.
The good news: everyone else on board, including the rest of the six-member Indian crew, is safe.
The Indian government says it is staying in touch with the ship's management to look after its people.
Attacks on Persian Gulf shipping rise
This incident is not a one-off: attacks on ships in this region have been rising lately.
Just last month, 37 ships were targeted, and there have already been 10 more cases this month.
There is even footage of another tanker burning off Oman's coast.
With reports of tankers being attacked for using "unauthorized routes," maritime safety here is definitely a growing concern.