Crypto AI online betting spend $737.3 million in 2026 midterms
Big money is flowing into the 2026 US midterms, $737.3 million, to be exact, with crypto, AI, and online betting companies leading the charge.
These industries are hoping to sway Congress as new rules that could shape their future are on the line during President Trump's term.
This election cycle's spending is up a hefty 60% from 2024.
Crypto firms spend $233 million
Crypto firms alone have dropped $233 million, pushing hard for clearer digital asset laws as they face ongoing regulatory headaches, especially with big decisions hinging on which party controls the Senate.
Meanwhile, voters in 10 states will decide whether to limit data center construction, with major projects like Amazon's $2 billion Ohio site hanging in the balance.
The results could seriously impact how these fast-growing industries operate moving forward.