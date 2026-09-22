Cuban delegation walks out of Trump's UNGA speech
What's the story
The Cuban delegation at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) walked out during President Donald Trump's speech on Tuesday. Trump had called for "freedom" in Cuba and accused its communist regime of creating opposition in the United States. He described Cuba as an "absolutely failed state," saying it was under unprecedented pressure and would eventually collapse.
Sanctions escalated
US's oil blockade on Cuba
Since January, Trump's administration has imposed an oil blockade on Cuba, cutting off its access to Venezuelan oil.
This came after the United States captured Venezuela's authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio is currently leading negotiations with Cuban officials, focusing on economic reforms and the release of political prisoners.
However, these talks have stalled, and sanctions against entities related to Cuba's military and communist regime have been intensified by the Trump administration.
On Iran
Trump discusses Iran war
Cuba was not the only country Trump targeted. He issued a stark warning to Iran, saying he has a choice to either make a deal with Tehran or "annihilate the Islamic Republic."
He accused Iran of being "the bully of the Middle East" but said that era is over. He defended his military operation in Venezuela and called climate change a "hoax."
Address details
Trump's UNGA speech comes ahead of important bilateral meetings
Trump's speech was the second at the UNGA after United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.
He will also meet several world leaders on the sidelines of this year's gathering. These include British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The US President will also sign a security agreement regarding Greenland's future during his visit.
Leadership transition
Candidates for next UN chief in the running
The United Nations is also looking for its next leader, who will take over in January after Guterres steps down in December.
Seven candidates are in the running, but no clear front-runner has emerged yet.
Notably absent from this year's General Assembly are Chinese leader Xi Jinping, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.