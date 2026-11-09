Cyprus Presidential Palace celebrates Diwali for 1st time ever
For the first time ever, Cyprus's Presidential Palace is celebrating Diwali this Monday with Cyprus Glows: Diwali 2026.
Organized by Help2Live and the Indian High Commission, the event brings together a lamp-lighting ceremony and live performances from artists such as George Theofanous, George Papadopoulos, and Deepak Stephen of The SalsaTwins.
It's a cool blend of tradition and music right at the heart of Cyprus.
Christodoulides speaks Dipak Kumar donates ₹21L
President Nikos Christodoulides will be there to address everyone, highlighting growing ties between Cyprus and India.
Dipak Kumar, fresh off receiving the Bharat-Cyprus Setu Award for Community Service in September 2026, is donating about ₹21 lakh to local charities supporting families in need and children with special needs.
Beyond just a festival, this celebration is about connection, culture, and making a difference together.