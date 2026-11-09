Cyprus Presidential Palace celebrates Diwali for 1st time ever

For the first time ever, Cyprus's Presidential Palace is celebrating Diwali this Monday with Cyprus Glows: Diwali 2026.

Organized by Help2Live and the Indian High Commission, the event brings together a lamp-lighting ceremony and live performances from artists such as George Theofanous, George Papadopoulos, and Deepak Stephen of The SalsaTwins.

It's a cool blend of tradition and music right at the heart of Cyprus.