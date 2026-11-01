Dallas Halloween shootings kill 4, injure 15, investigators probe links
Halloween in Dallas took a tragic turn this year, with shootings in the Deep Ellum area leaving four people dead and 15 others hurt.
Police Chief Daniel Comeaux shared that investigators are still figuring out if the shootings are connected.
Sadly, this wasn't an isolated case. It's part of a bigger wave of violence seen across the country over Halloween weekend.
Shootings in Birmingham Alabama, Newark Delaware
Dallas wasn't alone. In Birmingham, Alabama, a shooting after the Magic City Classic left one person dead and eight injured; police have detained one person and transported them to police headquarters for questioning and found several weapons.
Over in Newark, Delaware, six people were shot near the University of Delaware campus, leading to street closures.
These incidents highlight growing concerns about public safety during big events like Halloween.