David Crowley declared victory, would be Wisconsin's 1st Black governor
World
David Crowley just declared victory in Wisconsin's governor's race and would become Wisconsin's first Black governor.
The Democrat defeated Tom Tiffany, with support from outgoing Gov. Tony Evers and a background as Milwaukee County executive.
Milwaukee roots fueled Crowley's economic campaign
Crowley grew up in Milwaukee neighborhoods facing tough times and family struggles, but turned those challenges into fuel for community work and politics.
His campaign focused on economic issues that clicked with voters, even against a better-funded rival, giving Democrats a major win in a state that usually leans Republican.