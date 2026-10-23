David Petraeus says human approved AI targeted Minab school bombing
Former CIA chief David Petraeus just weighed in on the tragic bombing at Shajarah Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, Iran, which killed at least 156 people.
Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, he explained that while AI was used to pick targets, a human ultimately made the call, reminding us that even as tech gets smarter, people are still responsible for these big decisions.
US used Maven for attack planning
The US military used Palantir's Maven Smart System, an AI-enabled system that uses more than 150 different data inputs to create a coherent set of information, to help plan the attack.
Since President Trump's return, reliance on Maven has grown.
But using AI like this isn't simple: updating old intelligence and making sure humans stay in control remains tricky.
This incident really shows why balancing tech with human judgment is more important than ever in warfare today.