David Sabatini wins $9.6 million defamation case against Kristin Knouse
Former MIT scientist David Sabatini just won a $9.6 million defamation lawsuit against Kristin Knouse, wrapping up a five-year legal battle that started after she accused him of misconduct.
The case made waves online recently, with big names like Elon Musk weighing in and video clips from Knouse's deposition have gone viral on social media.
Sabatini in Prague, Knouse plans appeal
Things got complicated after Sabatini and Knouse ended their yearlong relationship. After their breakup, Knouse's allegations led to Sabatini leaving MIT and the Whitehead Institute in 2021.
During the trial, messages suggested she aimed to hurt his career.
Now, Sabatini has moved to Prague for a new job, while Knouse remains at MIT and is planning to appeal the decision, even though not every claim went in his favor.