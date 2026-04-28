Dawood's associate and drug kingpin deported to India from Turkey

Salim Dola, a key associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim , has been deported to India from Istanbul. The operation was carried out by Indian intelligence agencies in coordination with international counterparts, news agency ANI reported. Dola was arrested in Istanbul on April 25 by Turkish authorities after being traced to a residence in the Beylikduzu district during a targeted operation of the Narcotics Crimes Division of the Istanbul Police Department, CNN Turkiye had reported earlier.

Arrest details Arrest followed by extensive surveillance operation The CNN Turkiye report stated that Dola's arrest came after a long surveillance operation that confirmed his location. He was wanted under an Interpol Red Notice for drug trafficking. The crackdown in Turkey comes amid ongoing investigations in India, where associates arrested in Mumbai's Kurla area have reportedly confessed to receiving orders from Dola.

Legal proceedings Legal implications and charges against Dola The Interpol Red Notice against Dola lists several charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. This Indian law mandates a minimum of 10 years imprisonment for serious offenses and has stringent bail conditions for commercial quantities of drugs. After his deportation to India, Dola was brought to Delhi Technical Airport on a special aircraft.

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