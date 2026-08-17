DRC's Ebola outbreak deadliest in nation's history, toll at 2,325
What's the story
The ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has become the deadliest in the nation's history. The outbreak has claimed 2,325 lives and infected 4,945 people since it was declared on May 15. This surpasses the previous record of 2,299 deaths during an outbreak from 2018 to 2020.
Fatality increase
Case fatality ratio rises to 46%
The case fatality ratio of the current outbreak has risen from around 20% in early June to a staggering 46%.
This means nearly one in every two confirmed cases is now fatal.
Public health specialist Thomas Parisch said many cases are still detected late when treatment is less likely to succeed.
Global response
UN allocates $30.5 million to tackle outbreak
The United Nations has allocated an additional $30.5 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund to help tackle the outbreak in DRC and neighboring countries.
UN humanitarian affairs chief Tom Fletcher said, "Ebola is winning in the Democratic Republic of the Congo," adding that one person dies every 30 minutes due to the disease.
Historical context
Second deadliest outbreak in history
The DRC's outbreak is now only second to West Africa's 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic, which recorded 11,310 deaths across Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.
The Bundibugyo species of Ebola causing this outbreak has no approved vaccines or treatments.
Experimental therapies are being tested as global health authorities consider existing treatments for potential protection against this strain.
Widening impact
Experimental therapies being tested
The outbreak has spread to six of DRC's 26 provinces, mainly those along the country's north-eastern border.
The UN World Food Programme is expanding its support to provide hot meals at more Ebola treatment centers across the country.
However, concerns remain in North Kivu and South Kivu due to ongoing conflict complicating the fight against Ebola.