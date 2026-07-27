Ukraine records highest civilian casualties since April 2022
What's the story
This July, Ukraine has recorded the highest number of civilian casualties in its war with Russia since April 2022. The month has seen at least 377 civilians killed and 2,129 injured due to Russian attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly 1,700 drones and over 1,630 guided aerial bombs were used by Russia in the last week alone.
Defense plea
Zelensky calls for more advanced air defense systems
Zelenskyy has repeatedly called for more advanced air defense systems such as Patriot missiles to counter these attacks. He emphasized the importance of interceptor missiles in saving lives.
A recent incident in Chernihiv saw a Russian drone attack on a supermarket kill a 10-year-old child and an adult, injuring three others.
Retaliation efforts
Ukraine's drone campaign forces Russia to extend diesel export ban
Despite the escalating civilian casualties, Ukraine has continued its drone and missile campaign against Russian energy infrastructure.
This has resulted in Russia extending its ban on diesel exports until the end of the year.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said they would consider lifting the ban as "the market recovers."
Border breach
Romanian air force shoots down Russian drone
In a related development, the Romanian air force shot down a Russian drone over the Black Sea for the third consecutive day on Sunday.
Romanian President Nicusor Dan condemned Russia's violation of their airspace as "inadmissible and intolerable."
The Russian ambassador in Bucharest was summoned to the Foreign Ministry following these incidents.