Russian missile attack on residential building in Kyiv kills 9
What's the story
A barrage of ballistic missiles and drones fired by Russia hit Ukraine's capital Kyiv overnight into Saturday, killing at least nine people and injuring over a dozen, emergency services stated. The assault caused extensive damage to residential buildings, ignited multiple fires across the city, and left many trapped under rubble. A five-story apartment building in the Solomianskyi district was severely damaged due to falling debris.
Damage report
Several people trapped under debris: Mayor
Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko confirmed the fatalities in the Russian missile strike. He also said several others were trapped in the partially collapsed building.
"The first and second floors of the damaged residential building had partially collapsed," Klitschko said on Telegram.
Five people have been hospitalized following the strikes, he added.
Additional damage
Russia intensifies attacks on Kyiv
In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, warehouse buildings were set ablaze by the attack. Other warehouses also caught fire in the aftermath of the assault.
Witnesses reported hearing over a dozen explosions across the Ukrainian capital during this attack.
This comes as Russia has intensified its strikes on Kyiv in recent months, while Ukraine continues to grapple with a shortage of air defense systems capable of intercepting ballistic missiles traveling at supersonic speeds.
Defense plea
Zelenskyy renews calls for Patriot air defense systems
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has renewed calls for more Patriot air defense systems from the United States and Western allies.
"The Russian air strikes on our country continue and air defense, specifically interceptors for Patriot systems against ballistic missiles, remains a top priority," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Friday.
He said he also spoke with US Vice President JD Vance after meeting President Donald Trump earlier this week in Washington.
Moscow incident
Fire breaks out at Moscow's St Basil's Cathedral
Separately, a fire broke out at St Basil's Cathedral on Moscow's Red Square early Saturday, state-run TASS news agency reported.
The fire started in the director's office on the cathedral's first floor, where personal belongings and furniture caught fire, according to an emergency services source quoted by TASS.
The blaze was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown.