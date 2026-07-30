9 Pakistani policemen killed in attack by Pakistani Taliban
What's the story
Nine policemen were killed and 26 others injured in an attack by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or the Pakistani Taliban at the Khazina Banda checkpoint in Hangu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In retaliation, police forces killed 15 militants and wounded dozens more during the clash. "An armored personnel carrier and several other police vehicles were also badly damaged during the clash," the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police said in a statement. Per Dawn, the deceased included a deputy superintendent of police (DSP).
Insurgency details
TTP's goal is to overthrow Pakistani state
The TTP has claimed responsibility for this assault.
The TTP is waging an insurgency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to overthrow Pakistani rule.
It aims to use the province as a base to expand its influence across Pakistan, with the ultimate goal of toppling the state and establishing hardline Islamist rule.
The group has a cross-border presence in Afghanistan and Pakistan and is closely linked with the Afghan Taliban.
Violence surge
Second attack on police in a week
The attack on the Khazina Banda checkpoint is the second such incident in a week.
Last week, terrorists attacked a checkpoint in Tank district, killing 15 people, including soldiers, police personnel, and government officials. Security forces killed 12 terrorists in response to that attack.
Earlier this month, terrorists also attacked a police post in Ziarat district of Balochistan, killing 27 personnel.
Insurgency intensifies
Pakistan also facing insurgency from Balochistan Liberation Army
Pakistan is also dealing with an insurgency by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in the southwest.
The BLA has stepped up its campaign against the state, killing hundreds of soldiers, police personnel, and government officials over the past year.
Earlier this year, they launched a major offensive in Balochistan, in which the BLA claimed to have killed at least 280 personnel.
Pakistani forces took days to retake affected areas and deployed aircraft to flush out militants.