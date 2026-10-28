Army drone strikes busy Sudanese market, killing over 100 

The United Nations has called drone strikes one of the deadliest threats to civilians in Sudan's ongoing conflict.

Both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and RSF have increasingly used explosive-laden drones, targeting civilian infrastructure such as hospitals and schools.

Sudan plunged into a civil war in April 2023 after a power struggle broke out between its army and the powerful paramilitary group, the RSF.

The war has since killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.