Colombia: 47 dead after 7.4-magnitude earthquake rocks western region
What's the story
A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, killing at least 47 people, according to the Associated Press. The quake's epicenter was located in San José del Palmar, a small community with around 4,800 residents in the Choco region. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the earthquake at a depth of 107km. It was also felt across the border in Ecuador.
Impact zones
Situation 'critical' in Pereira, Manizales
The earthquake caused extensive damage in major cities such as Pereira, Cali, Quibdo and Manizales.
In Pereira alone, at least 18 people were killed, and many more are feared trapped under collapsed buildings. Mayor Mauricio Salazar described the situation as "critical."
In Manizales, a neo-Gothic cathedral tower collapsed onto its nave, killing two people.
Official response
President takes charge of emergency response
Colombia's newly inaugurated President Abelardo de la Espriella has taken charge of the emergency response in San José del Palmar. He assured residents, "You are not alone. The state is present and taking action."
Six airports in western Colombia were also damaged due to the quake and have suspended operations. These include airports serving Pereira, Manizales, Quibdo, Armenia, Cartago and Buenaventura.
Aftershocks felt
Aftershocks felt; residents evacuated from buildings
The earthquake was followed by two aftershocks measuring 2.8 and 4.8 on the Richter scale. Residents have been evacuated from buildings due to fears of further tremors.
Jorge Moncayo, a taxi driver in Cali, described the experience as the highest magnitude earthquake registered in Colombia in the last decade. He added that he had never lived through such a powerful earthquake before.
Twitter Post
Scenes of earthquake
Manizales, Colombia. Terremoto. pic.twitter.com/BzKcaWIHm1— Jupac (@Jupacg) August 10, 2026