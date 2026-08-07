Yemen: Over 30 soldiers killed in Houthi attacks
What's the story
At least 30 soldiers of Yemen's internationally recognized government were killed in coordinated attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on military camps in Marib and Hadramout provinces. The assaults, one of the deadliest since a 2022 truce, also left around 50 others injured. Yemeni officials said the camps of government forces were targeted, while a Houthi leader claimed Saudi-backed troops were the real targets with "hundreds" killed or injured.
Cross-border escalation
Houthis attack Saudi Arabia's Najran region
Hours after the Yemen attacks, the Houthis launched another assault on Saudi Arabia's southern Najran region.
The attack left more than 10 civilians injured, including a four-year-old child.
Saudi military spokesperson Turki al-Malki confirmed that seven Saudis, one Yemeni, two Egyptians, and one Pakistani expatriate were among those wounded in this cross-border escalation.
Ongoing conflict
Yemen has been embroiled in civil war since 2014
Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014 when the Houthis took over the capital Sanaa. A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in 2015 to support Yemen's internationally recognized government.
The conflict has devastated Yemen and led to a humanitarian crisis.
Meanwhile, Iran is reportedly in the "final stage" of drafting an agreement with Oman over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route for oil and gas.
Diplomatic developments
Iran drafting agreement with Oman over Strait of Hormuz
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said a joint statement would be issued "if certain parties do not obstruct this process," hinting at the United States.
However, US President Donald Trump did not confirm any negotiations regarding reopening the strategic waterway.
Maritime data firm Lloyd's List Intelligence reported at least two ships were struck in the Strait of Hormuz recently, with vessel traffic increasing slightly but remaining below pre-crisis levels.
Rising violence
Two Israeli soldiers killed in southern Lebanon explosion
In southern Lebanon, two Israeli soldiers were killed in an explosion, the first Israeli military fatalities since a ceasefire with Hezbollah took effect in June.
The incident occurred as negotiators from Israel and Lebanon met in Rome to discuss the truce's implementation.
In Gaza, Uganda's parliament approved troop deployment to an International Stabilization Force, although the mission is yet to be established.
Legal measures
Iraq to prosecute armed groups outside state control
In Iraq, the government announced that any armed activity outside state control after September 30 would be prosecuted under the Anti-Terrorism Law.
This decision comes amid growing pressure on Iran-backed militia groups to surrender their weapons.
The recent violence and diplomatic developments highlight the ongoing tensions in the region, with Yemen at the center of a humanitarian crisis and geopolitical disputes over key shipping routes.