Yemen: Over 30 soldiers killed in Houthi attacks

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014 when the Houthis took over the capital Sanaa. A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in 2015 to support Yemen's internationally recognized government.

The conflict has devastated Yemen and led to a humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, Iran is reportedly in the "final stage" of drafting an agreement with Oman over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route for oil and gas.