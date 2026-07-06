Russia's missile, drone strikes kill 8 in Ukraine's Kyiv region
What's the story
Russia launched a series of ballistic missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's Kyiv region, killing at least eight people. The assault, which took place ahead of a NATO summit in Turkey, also left dozens injured, authorities said. Seven fatalities were reported in Kyiv while one person was killed in Bucha district, northwest of the capital. At least 34 others were wounded in Kyiv and its surrounding areas.
Attack impact
'Enemy striking with ballistic missiles'
The missile and drone strikes hit residential buildings and other infrastructure, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv region's military administration. "The enemy is striking with ballistic missiles," he confirmed on Telegram. In response to the attacks, Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents to stay in shelters as air defenses were activated. Rescue teams are currently working to extract people from buildings damaged by the overnight assault.
Counteroffensive measures
Ukraine steps up attacks on Russian energy infrastructure
In recent weeks, Ukraine has stepped up its strikes on energy infrastructure inside Russia and Moscow-controlled areas. This is part of an effort to cripple the Kremlin's military capabilities. Crimea's governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, confirmed a strike near Sevastopol had temporarily disrupted electricity supplies in Russian-annexed Crimea. Meanwhile, Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that several waves of drones targeting the Russian capital were intercepted by air defenses.
Conflict escalation
Zelenskyy says fighting continues for Donetsk town
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that fighting continues for the strategic eastern town of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. Moscow had claimed control over the outpost last week, but Kyiv dismissed it as a "lie." "Fighting is also continuing for Kostyantynivka, which (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin has already claimed as his own, but it is obvious that he will never dare to appear there," Zelenskyy said during his daily evening address.