Russia's missile, drone strikes kill 8 in Ukraine's Kyiv region

Conflict escalation

Zelenskyy says fighting continues for Donetsk town

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that fighting continues for the strategic eastern town of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. Moscow had claimed control over the outpost last week, but Kyiv dismissed it as a "lie." "Fighting is also continuing for Kostyantynivka, which (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin has already claimed as his own, but it is obvious that he will never dare to appear there," Zelenskyy said during his daily evening address.