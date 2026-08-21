Russian attack on Kyiv kills 17, spills into Moldova, Romania
What's the story
A "massive" Russian attack on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and its surrounding region has left at least 17 dead and dozens injured. The overnight assault also spilled over into Moldova and Romania. Romanian authorities reported that an explosive-laden naval drone, suspected to be Russian, targeted one of its offshore natural gas projects.
Damage report
Russia exploiting Ukraine's dwindling interceptor missile stocks
The Russian strikes in Kyiv damaged a hospital, school, preschool, residential buildings and warehouses.
Smoke was seen rising over the city as air raid alerts continued for hours.
Ukrainian authorities have been largely successful in intercepting drones, but Moscow has reportedly started exploiting Kyiv's dwindling stocks of interceptor missiles needed to defend against faster-moving ballistic missiles.
Missile crisis
Ukraine urges US, allies to expedite interceptor missiles supply
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has highlighted the country's urgent need for more interceptor missiles from the United States and allies in an interview with CNN earlier.
"This year we have two and a half times fewer interceptors than we had in 2025," he said in the interview.
Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu admitted European allies are "analyzing" how to better support Ukraine's air defense but acknowledged collective efforts fall short.
Russian claim
Russia claims 'precision strike' on military facilities in Kyiv
The Russian defense ministry claimed a "massive strike using high-precision weapons" targeted military facilities and warehouses in Kyiv.
President Zelenskyy accused Russia of preparing for this attack by combining various projectiles to maximize damage to civilian infrastructure.
Rescue workers are still clearing debris from the assault, with more than a dozen locations affected across the city.
Drone fallout
Russian drone violates Romanian airspace
Moldova's President Maia Sandu confirmed that a drone violated their airspace.
Romania's defense ministry reported a Russian drone crashed in Tulcea county, near the Ukrainian border.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the naval drone as an example of "hybrid warfare," warning it could divide the European Union.