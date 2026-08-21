Loading...
Home / News / World News / Russian attack on Kyiv kills 17, spills into Moldova, Romania
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 17, spills into Moldova, Romania
The Russian strikes in Kyiv damaged a hospital, school, preschool, residential buildings and warehouses

Russian attack on Kyiv kills 17, spills into Moldova, Romania

By Snehil Singh
Aug 21, 2026
10:05 am
What's the story

A "massive" Russian attack on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and its surrounding region has left at least 17 dead and dozens injured. The overnight assault also spilled over into Moldova and Romania. Romanian authorities reported that an explosive-laden naval drone, suspected to be Russian, targeted one of its offshore natural gas projects.

Damage report

Russia exploiting Ukraine's dwindling interceptor missile stocks

The Russian strikes in Kyiv damaged a hospital, school, preschool, residential buildings and warehouses.

Smoke was seen rising over the city as air raid alerts continued for hours.

Ukrainian authorities have been largely successful in intercepting drones, but Moscow has reportedly started exploiting Kyiv's dwindling stocks of interceptor missiles needed to defend against faster-moving ballistic missiles.

Missile crisis

Ukraine urges US, allies to expedite interceptor missiles supply

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has highlighted the country's urgent need for more interceptor missiles from the United States and allies in an interview with CNN earlier.

"This year we have two and a half times fewer interceptors than we had in 2025," he said in the interview.

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu admitted European allies are "analyzing" how to better support Ukraine's air defense but acknowledged collective efforts fall short.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian claim

Russia claims 'precision strike' on military facilities in Kyiv

The Russian defense ministry claimed a "massive strike using high-precision weapons" targeted military facilities and warehouses in Kyiv.

President Zelenskyy accused Russia of preparing for this attack by combining various projectiles to maximize damage to civilian infrastructure.

Rescue workers are still clearing debris from the assault, with more than a dozen locations affected across the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drone fallout

Russian drone violates Romanian airspace

Moldova's President Maia Sandu confirmed that a drone violated their airspace.

Romania's defense ministry reported a Russian drone crashed in Tulcea county, near the Ukrainian border.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the naval drone as an example of "hybrid warfare," warning it could divide the European Union.

ADVERTISEMENT