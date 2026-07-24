Pakistan: Suicide bombing at security checkpost kills 15
What's the story
A suicide bombing at a security checkpost in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has left 15 people dead. The attack took place in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan. Among the dead are 12 soldiers, two police officers, and one ex-government official from the forest department. The military said an explosives-laden vehicle was used to breach the checkpost's perimeter wall.
Claim
TTP claims responsibility for attack
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a local Taliban militant group, has claimed responsibility for the attack. They said four suicide bombers were involved in the incident.
In retaliation for the attack, security forces killed 12 militants during an overnight operation.
The military's media wing confirmed these details in a statement released on Friday.
Escalating violence
Pakistan blames rising attacks on Afghanistan
The attack comes amid a surge in militancy in northwest Pakistan over the past few months.
Islamabad has blamed these rising attacks on extremism from Afghanistan, a claim that Kabul denies.
The accusations have strained relations between the two countries and led to armed conflict.
Pakistan has conducted airstrikes on Afghan soil, claiming they target militants responsible for attacks inside its territory.
Ongoing conflict
Taliban's fight against Pakistan
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has been fighting against the Pakistani state since 2007, aiming to impose their strict Islamic governance.
Islamabad alleges that militants use safe havens in Afghanistan for training and planning attacks, a charge that Kabul has persistently refuted.
Afghanistan maintains that militancy is a domestic issue for Pakistan.