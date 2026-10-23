Delhi court extends Matthew VanDyke bail allowing US return
World
Matthew VanDyke, an American caught up in legal trouble in India, just got the green light to return to the US.
A Delhi court extended his bail until February 24 while authorities continue looking into claims that he and six Ukrainians illegally crossed into Myanmar and imparted drone-warfare training to ethnic armed groups.
VanDyke arrested over alleged Myanmar training
VanDyke was arrested back on March 13 for allegedly entering Myanmar illegally and running training activities.
He first faced serious antiterror charges, but later was mainly booked under immigration laws since those charges were not filed on time.
The group had reportedly entered India on tourist visas and traveled without permits before crossing over from Mizoram into Myanmar.