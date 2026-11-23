Delta fixes system glitch that delayed over 1,100 flights
What's the story
Delta Air Lines has announced that it has fixed an automated system that malfunctioned and caused nationwide flight delays over the Thanksgiving holiday. The airline had more than 1,100 flights delayed and 36 canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport alone, according to FlightAware data. Delta said 70% of these disruptions were due to the automation issue, with the rest attributed to bad weather and air traffic control restrictions in New York and other Northeast areas.
Flight delays
FAA ground delay program for Delta flights to Atlanta
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily halted Atlanta-bound flights on Sunday morning, but later allowed them to depart at staggered times.
The delay program was applicable to Delta and its regional carriers flying into Hartsfield-Jackson from the contiguous US.
The FAA had initially forecast average delays of 57 minutes, extending up to 1 hour and 51 minutes. However, by late morning, the agency lifted this delay program.
Passenger assistance
Delta offers refunds, meals, accommodation to affected passengers
In light of the disruptions, Delta said it was rebooking passengers and providing meals and hotel accommodations where necessary. For those whose flights were canceled and chose not to travel, a refund was offered.
Hartsfield-Jackson airport clarified that these disruptions were specific to Delta and did not impact its overall operations.
The airport advised travelers to check their flight status with their respective airlines before arriving at least two hours prior for domestic flights or three hours for international ones.
System restoration
Glitch in crucial safety system
The glitch was caused by an issue with Delta's Automated Load Instruction System (ALIS), which calculates aircraft weight and balance before departure.
This system is crucial for flight safety as it ensures that an aircraft remains within prescribed weight limits and maintains the correct center of gravity for stable operations during takeoff and flight.
Despite restoring the automated system later on Sunday, passengers continued to face delays and cancelations as Delta worked to clear the backlog.
Manual procedures
Manual procedures used during system outage
During the system outage, Delta had to rely on manual procedures to complete aircraft weight and balance calculations before departure.
An employee at Boston airport revealed in a radio communication captured by ATC.com that the system-wide outage prevented ground crews from accessing usual loading worksheets.
Despite these challenges, Delta teams were using "manual workarounds" to safely get flights departed while efforts continued to restore the system.
Airport impact
Ground delay program lifted by late morning
The technical glitch had a major impact on operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta's largest hub and one of the world's busiest airports.
The FAA temporarily imposed a ground delay program for Delta flights operating into Atlanta from the contiguous US. However, it was lifted around 11:30am Eastern Time on Sunday.
The airport clarified that this disruption was limited to Delta and its regional carriers and did not affect airport operations more broadly.