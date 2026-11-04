Democrat Josh Turek wins Iowa Senate seat, ending Republican hold
World
Josh Turek, a Democrat and two-time Paralympic gold medalist, just won the US Senate race in Iowa, unseating Republican Ashley Hinson and ending more than a decade of Republican control of both Senate seats in the state.
Turek's campaign zeroed in on health care reform and called out Hinson for backing a bill that would cut Medicaid funding.
The Associated Press made it official on November 4.
Populist message resonated with Iowa voters
Turek's win reflects a real shift in Iowa politics. His populist message clicked with voters, especially as Trump's approval ratings dropped and the state's agriculture sector struggled.
The race was one of the priciest in the country, with the candidates raising more than $30 million and outside groups contributing more than $100 million to the race.