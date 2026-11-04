Democrats brace against Trump administration election influence during 2026 midterms
With the 2026 midterms happening today, all eyes are on the Trump administration's efforts to influence state elections: think lawsuits, changing mail-in ballot rules, and ramped-up poll monitoring.
California's attorney general, Rob Bonta, says Democrats are ready to push back if things get messy.
Court wins, Democrats worry about monitors
Democratic leaders and advocacy groups have already scored some wins in court, like stopping a Justice Department attempt to block mail-in ballots in California and the DOJ's appeal in Alaska over election certification tied to ballot-name confusion.
There's also buzz (and worry) about hundreds of federal monitors at polling places; critics say they could intimidate voters.
Still, Democratic officials promise they're on alert to defend fair voting for everyone.