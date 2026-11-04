Democrats flip both US House and Senate majorities in midterms
World
Big news from the 2026 US midterms: Democrats have taken control of both the House and Senate.
They're set to hold 255 seats in the House (up by 40) and at least 52 out of 100 seats in the Senate.
Latino voters backed Democrats by 25%
Key victories came from big shifts among women, suburban voters, and especially Latino voters, who backed Democrats by a 25% margin this year.
With most voters feeling frustrated about national issues like foreign policy and immigration, many turned to Democrats.