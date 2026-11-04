Democrats poised to reclaim US House after big night
Looks like the Democrats are about to take back the US House of Representatives after a big night at the polls.
AP had called more than 100 of the 293 races for Democrats by 10pm and NBC News and CNN were both projecting a Democratic takeover of the House, flipping several Republican districts, even in places where maps were drawn against them.
Fuel and food prices hurt Republicans
A lot of this shift comes down to frustration with rising fuel and food prices, pushing voters away from Republicans.
If these results hold, Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. could lead the biggest Democratic majority in more than a decade.
The party also pulled off major wins in battlegrounds like Florida and North Carolina, outsmarting GOP redistricting and flipping seats across New Jersey and Kentucky too, a real shakeup for Congress.