Democrats prepare to probe Trump administration NABEP Venezuela oil pact
With Democrats about to take charge in Congress this January, they're gearing up to investigate some of the Trump administration's biggest energy moves.
Top of the list: a deal with North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP) in Venezuela that could give the US major control over oil reserves.
They'll also be looking into why nearly $8 billion of energy projects were canceled, and whether there were any shady conflicts of interest behind decisions on critical minerals.
Howard Lutnick Cantor Fitzgerald ties scrutinized
A big focus is on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and his past ties to Cantor Fitzgerald, a company linked to several energy deals.
Even though Lutnick says he cut financial ties, Democrats are still concerned about outside influence.
Plus, expect some tough questions about why the administration prioritized fossil fuels and critical minerals, with moves on the latter they say were for national security, especially with competition from China heating up.
All eyes are now on what these investigations might reveal about how America's energy future is being shaped.