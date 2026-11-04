Democrats projected to control Congress, Ramirez names 5 Trump officials
World
Democrats are projected to take control of Congress in January, flipping seven Senate seats.
Right after the win, Rep. Delia Ramirez dropped a cryptic post naming five Trump officials, Kristi Noem, Markwayne Mullin, Stephen Miller, Tom Homan, and Greg Bovino, hinting they could face some serious trouble once Democrats take charge in January.
Trump pundit announcement, Mullin faces scrutiny
President Trump isn't staying quiet: he announced he'll become a political pundit and posted a "VETO" hat on Truth Social to show he's ready to push back against Democratic legislation.
Meanwhile, officials like Mullin (now homeland security secretary) and others tied to immigration policy might be in trouble as Congress shifts gears.