Democrats set to retake House with about 248 seats
World
Big news from the 2026 midterm elections: Democrats are set to take back the House of Representatives, grabbing around 248 seats, well over the 218 needed.
This shift means President Trump will face a lot more pushback on his policies as he finishes out his term.
Hakeem Jeffries likely 1st Black speaker
Voters were clearly frustrated with Trump's moves on immigration and the ongoing situation with Iran, leading to this major flip in power.
The change ends Republican control of Congress since early 2025.
Plus, history could be made soon: Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is likely to become the first Black speaker of the House when Democrats officially take charge in January 2027.