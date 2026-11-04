Democrats set to take over Congress after midterm wins
World
Big night for Democrats in the US midterms. They're set to take over Congress after scoring major wins across the country.
In North Carolina, Roy Cooper flipped a key Senate seat, marking the party's first win there since 2008.
Bottoms projected, Ossoff and Pappas win
Democrats also made history in other states. Keisha Lance Bottoms is projected to become Georgia's first Black woman governor, and Jon Ossoff secured another Senate term, both signs of shifting politics in Georgia.
In New Hampshire, Chris Pappas became the state's first openly gay man elected to the Senate.
Altogether, these wins highlight how energized voters drove big changes this year.