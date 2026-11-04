Democrats take control of Senate and House after midterms
Big news from the 2026 US midterms: Democrats just took control of both the Senate and the House, pulling off a huge turnaround against President Trump's Republicans.
They flipped seven Senate seats and picked up over two dozen in the House, even winning in places like Iowa, Kansas, and Texas that usually lean red.
It's a clear sign that voters are moving away from Trump-era policies.
Surprise Democratic wins, Trump blames absence
For the first time in decades, Democrats grabbed Senate seats in Kansas and South Carolina. In Texas, James Talarico broke a 38-year streak of Republican control.
These surprise wins went beyond what polls predicted and show just how much support for Republicans has dropped.
Even though Trump tried to rally his base as if he were on the ballot himself, he later blamed his absence for the losses, putting some distance between himself and his party's tough night.
Democratic Congress likely to block Trump
With Congress now under Democratic control, Trump is likely to face serious roadblocks pushing through his plans.
The shift hints at more gridlock ahead as both parties dig into their own priorities, and it looks like widespread voter dissatisfaction with Trump's presidency, particularly over the cost of living and his administration's policies.