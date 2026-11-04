Democrats win Senate majority
What's the story
The Democratic Party has won a majority in the United States Senate. The party officially secured 51 seats to take control of the Senate. The Democrats's victory is largely attributed to Republican candidates losing in states that had been won by President Donald Trump just two years ago. This change is expected to give Democrats more power over administration and judicial nominations and allow them to set the Senate's agenda.
House
Democrats win the House of Representatives
The Democrats' victory in the House of Representatives was largely expected, since they only needed to net three seats to accomplish it.
However, Democrats' potential to flip the Senate caps an extraordinary election.
To accomplish this, they needed to win many seats that Trump had won by a large margin in 2024.
The Democratic victories pave the way for Senator Chuck Schumer to return as majority leader in 2027.
Seat flips
Democrats flip key Senate seats
This will likely lead to tough negotiations with Trump on various issues, including federal spending levels.
Democrats flipped several Republican-held seats, including Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina and Texas.
Former Governor Roy Cooper defeated former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley in North Carolina.
In Texas, state Representative James Talarico beat state Attorney General Ken Paxton.
In Iowa, Josh Turek flipped the Republican-held seat, becoming the first Democrat since Barack Obama to win a federal race in the state.
Kansas
Democrat wins Kansas, first since 1932
In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated incumbent Republican Roger Marshall to become the first member of his party to win a Kansas Senate seat in almost a century, according to Associated Press news agency projections.
A Democrat has not won a seat there since 1932.
The $110 million race was the most expensive in the state's history.
Election factors
Voter dissatisfaction over Trump's handling of economy
Voter dissatisfaction over rising prices and Trump's handling of the economy played a big role in the Democrats's victory.
A Fox News poll showed Trump's job approval rating had plummeted to 36%.
According to an election day poll, almost two-thirds (65%) of voters surveyed say Trump's policies have worsened economic conditions in the US.
The ongoing military conflict with Iran also contributed to voter discontent, further boosting Democratic candidates' chances.