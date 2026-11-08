Democrats to probe Elon Musk, Stephen Miller over firings, immigration
World
Fresh off a big midterm victory, Democrats are gearing up to investigate Elon Musk and President Donald Trump's newly appointed White House chief of staff Stephen Miller.
The focus? Musk's role in last year's firing of federal workers, and Miller's part in pushing strict immigration policies under Trump.
Hakeem Jeffries backs probes
These investigations reflect a bigger push from Democrats to hold the Trump administration accountable, especially with Miller now White House chief of staff.
Hakeem Jeffries, who will become speaker of the US House in January, is backing the move, pointing to frustration over Trump's Iran war and rising gas prices.
There's also talk of possibly impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as public dissatisfaction grows.