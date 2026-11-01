Democrats vow to restore ACA subsidies and reverse Medicaid cuts
World
Democrats just scored a win in the midterms, and they're moving fast on big promises.
Top of their list: bringing back Affordable Care Act subsidies, undoing Medicaid cuts, tightening oversight on tariffs, and pushing to end the Iran conflict, all within their first 100 hours in charge.
Senate 60-vote hurdle, Trump unpredictability, investigations
Even with their majority, passing new laws won't be easy; most Senate bills still need 60 votes.
President Trump's unpredictable moves add another layer of challenge.
On top of that, Democrats are gearing up for deep investigations into the Trump administration (Rep. Robert Garcia even released a two-word statement on election night directed at Trump and his orbit: "Lawyer up").