Democrats's Protect Our Neighbors Act lets some deportation orders expire
Democrats have rolled out the Protect Our Neighbors Act, aiming to give certain immigrants facing deportation a shot at permanent residency.
The bill, introduced by four California representatives on November 19, is focused on people who've lived continuously in the US for at least 10 years after receiving a final removal, exclusion or deportation order and would let some deportation orders expire after 10 years.
Eligibility requires 10 years, $1,200 fee
To be eligible, immigrants need at least 10 continuous years in the US after receiving a final removal, exclusion or deportation order, no serious criminal or security issues, and must follow supervision rules.
There's also a possible $1,200 application fee for canceling removal orders and getting a green card.
The bill's future is up in the air with Republicans currently controlling Congress, but if Democrats take back control in 2027, it could have a better shot.