To be eligible, immigrants need at least 10 continuous years in the US after receiving a final removal, exclusion or deportation order, no serious criminal or security issues, and must follow supervision rules.

There's also a possible $1,200 application fee for canceling removal orders and getting a green card.

The bill's future is up in the air with Republicans currently controlling Congress, but if Democrats take back control in 2027, it could have a better shot.