Dengane Omari Jack sues landlord, construction companies after Brooklyn collapse
Dengane Omari Jack, who survived the deadly Flatbush Avenue building collapse in Brooklyn on November 11, is now suing his landlord and construction companies.
The tragedy claimed eight lives, including two children.
Jack says he raised concerns about the building's safety weeks before, but no action was taken.
Lawsuit cites 98 violations, seeks compensation
Jack's lawsuit argues that the landlord and builders ignored needed inspections and repairs, even though the 1930s building had 98 violations, such as unsafe wiring.
He is seeking compensation for rent, a replacement apartment, and his cherished music collection (worth more than $100,000) that was destroyed in the collapse.
Investigations into what caused the disaster are still ongoing.