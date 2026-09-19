Denmark's PM endorses US, Denmark, and Greenland security agreement
What's the story
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has endorsed a United States, Denmark, and Greenland agreement on security in Greenland. The deal is expected to be signed during the United Nations General Assembly next week. Frederiksen said the pact "strengthens our common security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic area." It also "recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom (of Denmark) and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination," she added.
Agreement details
Agreement recognizes Greenland's interests: Jens-Frederik Nielsen
US President Donald Trump has called the agreement an "infinite" deal that gives America permanent control over Greenland's security.
He said no US adversary could have a base or military presence in Greenland without American approval.
Jens-Frederik Nielsen, head of Greenland's government, welcomed the agreement as it "ensures and strengthens the security of Greenland."
He also said it recognizes "Greenland's interests and our place in international cooperation."
Parliamentary approval
Agreement needs to go through parliamentary procedures
The agreement will need to go through the necessary parliamentary procedures in Denmark before it can take effect.
This comes after months of friction, with Trump repeatedly asserting since returning to office in January 2025 that Washington needed control over Greenland for strategic reasons.
Reports suggest the US plans to set up three new military bases in southern Greenland, adding to its existing Pituffik base in the north.