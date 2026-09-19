Denmark's PM endorses US, Denmark, and Greenland security agreement

US President Donald Trump has called the agreement an "infinite" deal that gives America permanent control over Greenland's security.

He said no US adversary could have a base or military presence in Greenland without American approval.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, head of Greenland's government, welcomed the agreement as it "ensures and strengthens the security of Greenland."

He also said it recognizes "Greenland's interests and our place in international cooperation."