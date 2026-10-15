Department of Justice sues California over federal mail ballot verification
World
The US government is taking California to court, arguing the state isn't doing enough to make sure only citizens vote by mail in federal elections.
The Department of Justice wants ballots from people flagged as possible non-citizens set aside and verified before they're counted.
It's all about keeping elections fair and making sure the rules are clear.
Lawsuit raises dispute over election authority
This lawsuit could impact how states handle citizenship checks for mail-in ballots, highlighting the ongoing debate over who gets to decide election rules: states or the federal government.