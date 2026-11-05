Des Moines post office shooting Thursday injures several, suspect held
World
A shooting broke out Thursday morning at the main post office in Des Moines, Iowa, leaving several people hurt.
Thankfully, police say none of the injuries are life-threatening.
Officers quickly responded, detained a suspect, and locked down a nearby hospital.
Police secure scene, Paul Parizek reassures
Des Moines police made sure the area was secure soon after the incident.
Sergeant Paul Parizek reassured everyone that things were under control and no lives were at risk.
Updates will follow as more details come in.