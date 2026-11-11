Despite Republican midterm losses U.S.-India talks continue on market access

The main goal right now is lowering US tariffs on Indian goods, especially since India wants to stay competitive with countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam.

Earlier deals led to the removal of a 25% penalty on India for buying Russian energy, but things got tricky after a Supreme Court ruling changed how tariffs work.

Now, there's a new 10% duty on Indian goods under Section 301 probe on alleged forced labor concerns; even with these bumps, India is still pushing for better trade terms.