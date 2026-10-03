Dhaka clinic raid, Salman Muqtadir studio attack pressure Tarique Rahman

After the clinic attack, Rahman asked a party MP to resign, while Muqtadir accused local BNP activists of targeting his studio after the landowner refused to pay extortion.

Opposition parties are demanding thorough investigations and accountability; meanwhile, the BNP hasn't eased public frustration.

The government says it will investigate, and legal action will follow if an investigation established her alleged involvement, but many citizens have expressed anger over the lack of security and have called for real justice.