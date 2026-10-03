Dhaka clinic raid, Salman Muqtadir studio attack pressure Tarique Rahman
Two violent incidents in Dhaka have put the BNP under heavy criticism.
First, a clinic serving marginalized people was raided and partly destroyed, with essential supplies stolen.
Later, popular YouTuber Salman Muqtadir's studio was attacked and looted.
Both incidents have been linked to BNP members, adding pressure to Tarique Rahman's leadership, which is already struggling with economic issues and an energy crisis.
Opposition demands probe of attacks
After the clinic attack, Rahman asked a party MP to resign, while Muqtadir accused local BNP activists of targeting his studio after the landowner refused to pay extortion.
Opposition parties are demanding thorough investigations and accountability; meanwhile, the BNP hasn't eased public frustration.
The government says it will investigate, and legal action will follow if an investigation established her alleged involvement, but many citizens have expressed anger over the lack of security and have called for real justice.